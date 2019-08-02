US wheat net export sales down 42% on week: USDA

US net export sales of wheat fell 42% on the week to 383,066 mt for the week ended July 25, US Department of Agriculture data showed.

On a year-on year basis, the net export sales were up marginally.

The new marketing year for US wheat began on June 1.

Top destinations for the weekly export sales were Brazil, with 85,000 mt, the Philippines with 71,900 mt, Japan with 51,300 mt, Mexico with 35,500 mt, Taiwan with 30,900 mt, and Ecuador with 30,700 mt. Export sales of 50,100 mt were cancelled from unknown destinations during the week.

In the week ended July 25, the USDA reported physical wheat exports of 409,700 mt, down 17% on the week, but up 6% on the year. Physical exports are shipments of reportable commodities exported against sales.

Physical exports between the start of the marketing year and July 25 totaled 3.82 million mt, which is 27% higher on the year, according to the USDA.

Total commitments — cumulative exports plus outstanding sales — were up 24% on the year at 8.90 million mt, according to the data.

The total commitments now represent 34.4% of the USDA’s estimated exports of 25.86 million mt for the current marketing season.

Net export sales reflect new sales activity and are considered to be a more accurate indicator of market strength than physical exports.

Source: Platts