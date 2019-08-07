US winter wheat harvest reaches 82%, trails market expectations

The US winter wheat harvest for the 2019-2020 crop (June-May) reached 82% in the week to August 4, with states such as Idaho and South Dakota seeing a slower harvest than last year, US Department of Agriculture data show.

The winter wheat harvest in Idaho reached 15% in the latest week, down from 45% a year ago. The harvest in South Dakota still trails last year’s levels, hitting 49%, compared with 88% a year earlier, the data show.

The wheat harvest in Kansas — the country’s largest winter wheat producing state — is 100% complete, along with other major producing states such as Texas and Oklahoma, US Wheat Associates said.

Overall US winter wheat harvest in the latest week was just below market expectations of 84%, and behind the five-year average of 92%.

The CBOT Soft Red Winter wheat contract fell 0.83% from the last close to reach $4.89/bushel Tuesday. The CBOT Hard Red Winter wheat contract was down 1% from the previous settlement, hitting $4.22/bu.

SPRING WHEAT

The Hard Red Spring wheat crop has been progressing well with warm, dry weather, which has accelerated crop maturation, US Wheat Associates said.

A total of 73% of spring wheat crop across six key producing states was reported to be in good to excellent conditions in the latest week, unchanged from the week-ago levels but above market estimates of 72%, the USDA said.

The MGEX Hard Red Spring wheat contract was down 0.2% from the last close to reach $5.23/bu Tuesday.

Source: Platts