US winter wheat ratings hold steady, corn seen 3% seeded

The amount of U.S. winter wheat rated good or excellent by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) held steady from last week despite concerns over drier weather and wind, data showed.

The second report of the year showed 56% of wheat in good to excellent condition, in line with a Reuters poll of analysts and the best for this time of year since 2020.

The improved crop prospects after three years of drought in the US Great Plains underscore how global grain supplies are shifting to surplus from shortage.

The harvest of winter wheat is still months away. The U.S. crop, planted last fall, will be harvested mostly in June and July.

As of April 2, some 18% of U.S. winter wheat was located in an area experiencing drought, the USDA said last week, an increase from 17% a week earlier but down from 48% a year ago.

Farmers are starting to plant spring crops as well, although rains slowed field work in much of the Corn Belt last week.

The USDA showed the U.S. corn crop as 3% planted, compared to analyst average of 4%.

Spring wheat planting was 3% complete, in line with expectations.

