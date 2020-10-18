US$220m Infrastructure Funding For US Ports

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded US$220m in discretionary grant funding to improve port facilities in 16 states and territories through MARAD’s FY 2020 Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

“AAPA and our member U.S. ports are extremely appreciative and grateful to MARAD and Congress for ensuring continued investment in our nation’s multimodal port infrastructure through the Port Infrastructure Development Program,” said Christopher J. Connor, AAPA’s president and CEO. “These awards represent a significant step toward investing in one of our country’s most precious and important assets … our seaports.”

The PIDP supports efforts by US ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure the country’s freight transportation needs are met, both present and future. The programme provides planning, operational and capital financing, and project management assistance to improve the capacity and efficiency of America’s commercial ports.

Mr. Connor noted that, in July, the House Appropriations Committee released its draft FY2021 Transportation-Housing and Urban Development (THUD) funding bill. That legislation, for which he stressed AAPA’s strong support, includes US$1.3bn in total next year for the PIDP to invest in America’s ports and spur the national economy.

“Should it be appropriated, the $1.3 billion in the FY’21 THUD bill for the Port Infrastructure Development Program more closely resembles the current unmet infrastructure needs of America’s ports, based on the large number of PIDP grant requests this year that went unfunded,” said Mr Connor.

