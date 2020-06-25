US$80m funding for US terminal

Nearly US$80m has been secured by a US port to help it develop a container terminal.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded US$79,472,000 from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program to Port Houston for use towards its efforts to restore and improve wharf and yard space at its Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

This funding was the full amount requested for the port’s US$198m project with a local cost share of 60% and the INFRA grant of 40% of the future construction costs.

“This funding support will help bring significant economic benefits to the region and nation while maintaining an efficient and safe movement of commerce to the U.S.” said Port Houston executive director, Roger Guenther.

The restoration and upgrades are needed to handle the current and future demand of cargo calling at Barbours Cut. The project also provides environmental benefits and emissions reduction.

Barbours Cut Terminal, constructed in 1975, comprises 6,000 linear feet of wharf, and about 390 acres including container yards and support areas.

The project will restore and strengthen 2,667 linear feet of wharf and 83.5 acres of yard space. This project will strengthen facilities, allowing for larger ships and densification of container space, enabling continued growth in cargo volumes and international trade.

