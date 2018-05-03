USCG Houston Ship Channel MSIB 10-18

The USCG has issued a bulletin (Marine Safety Information Bulletin 10-18) related to problems encountered by vessels in the Houston Ship Channel complex. Since early April 2018 vessels in the channel have suffered problems caused by fish clogging up their sea strainers. This is considered a seasonal event involving mainly the Gulf Menhaden species of fish. May-October is considered the highest risk period, although issues of this nature have been reported at other times during the year.

Problems relating to the blocking of sea strainers include, loss or reduction in propulsion and reduction in the firefighting and deck water supplies. Problems may affect any system which takes suction from the sea. It is reported that Texas Parks and Wildlife are anticipating a greater than normal Gulf Menhaden concentrations throughout this year.

Source: Standard Club