USDA attache leaves India 2022/23 wheat crop estimate at 99 million T

Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:

“The weak southwest monsoon in first half of June 2022 slowed ongoing plantings of the kharif (fall harvested) season crops. Plantings will recover under adequate soil moisture conditions with the revival of monsoon starting the third week of June, along with expected normal precipitation in July. On July 6, India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified authorizing the export of wheat flour and other products … only on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Export of Wheat. Based on the domestic market supply situation, FAS New Delhi continues to estimate market year (MY) 2022/2023 wheat production at 99 million metric tons (MMT), exports at 6 MMT, and ending stocks at 8.5 MMT.”

