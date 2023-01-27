USDA official says Russia’s official wheat crop estimate “not feasible”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday the agency sees Russia’s official wheat crop estimate as “not feasible”.

Mark Jekanowski, Chairman of the USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board, told the Argus Media’s Paris Grain Conference the agency’s analysis of weather and previous crops does not support such a high crop as Russia estimates.

Russia’s 2022 wheat crop reached 104.43 million tonnes, Interfax reported this month, citing the state statistics agency Rosstat.

In its latest supply and demand report, USDA pegged Russia’s 2022 wheat harvest at 91 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide, Kirsten Donovan)