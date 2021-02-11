USDA’s monthly update rejects market narrative on Chinese corn stocks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply and demand update on Tuesday did not exactly deliver the supportive news that corn bulls were hoping for, sending Chicago-traded corn futures on their steepest fall following a major government report since July.

China’s strong corn prices and increased purchases of the yellow grain and other feed ingredients have long suggested thinning inventories in the country. USDA boosted Chinese corn imports on Tuesday, but the rise in projected use did not offset that additional supply, instead driving up domestic stocks.

That lifted projected global corn supplies, against market expectations, and USDA’s estimate of Chinese corn stocks oddly remains little changed from year-ago levels. Most-active CBOT futures fell 1.3% on the day after hitting a 7-1/2-year high of $5.74-1/4 per bushel earlier in the session.

Market participants have criticized USDA in recent months for being slow to raise Chinese corn imports, but the agency made a 6.5 million-tonne bump in that number on Tuesday, resulting in 2020-21 Chinese imports at a record 24 million tonnes.

But total Chinese corn use rose only 2 million tonnes, and the remaining 4.5 million tonnes went into ending stocks, causing the rise in world carryout.

It is important to note that when excluding China, 2020-21 world ending stocks actually fell by nearly 2 million tonnes to an eight-year low. The associated stocks-to-use of 8.7% is also an eight-year low. When including China, world stocks-to-use hits 21.6%, a seven-year low.

USDA clearly left its baseline assumptions about Chinese corn stocks unchanged, despite the market theory that supplies there have dwindled or become unusable. Further, it is not obvious why China would need to import more than three times as much corn as ever before with a stocks-to-use of 68%, down just 4 percentage points on the year per USDA’s numbers.

PUZZLING TRENDS

China’s thinning corn inventory has been a market theme for at least a year, going back to when Beijing suspended the ethanol blending goal in early 2020, citing low corn stocks. Temporary reserve corn auctions were unusually busy last summer and domestic corn prices surged.

According to USDA’s Beijing office, some 56.84 million tonnes of corn were sold over 15 auctions between May and September, most of it from the 2015 harvest. But USDA’s stock estimates do not seem to reflect any of this.

USDA’s initial 2020-21 projection of Chinese corn ending stocks, issued back in May 2020, stood at 200.05 million tonnes, down 4% on the year. That number on Tuesday jumped 4.5 million tonnes from the January estimate to 196.18 million, down 2% on the year.

However, Dalian corn futures are trading nearly 50% higher than a year ago, having reached all-time highs last month, seemingly indicative of a significantly tighter supply situation.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) caught the market’s attention late last week, slashing China’s 2020-21 corn inventory by nearly 54 million tonnes from the December forecast to 139 million tonnes. That prompted many to wonder if USDA would make a similar move.

Despite the drastic outward appearance of that revision, FAO noted that Chinese ending stocks were now forecast to fall 11.6 million tonnes below their opening levels, presumably referring to beginning stocks. USDA sees stocks falling 4.4 million tonnes on the year, notably less than FAO, but FAO’s adjustment seems less extreme in this context.

U.S. EXPORT DISAPPOINTMENT

Many thought USDA would give a healthy bump to domestic corn exports following the rise in weekly shipments and huge sales to China. The agency lifted exports by just 50 million bushels to 2.6 billion bushels, despite some analysts using numbers as high as 2.8 billion or 2.9 billion.

The good news is that the feasibility of that target should not really be in question, especially given the recent uptick in exports. But the boost in Chinese corn imports, the light U.S. tweak and unchanged exports out of U.S. competitors in South America and the Black Sea raised some eyebrows.

According to USDA, strong demand from China will reduce imports in several key markets, including Europe, Japan and South Korea. The agency also noted the increased use of feed-quality wheat by some countries due to the narrower price premium of wheat over corn.

USDA notably raised 2020/21 domestic wheat usage from the January estimate in China and India, by 5 million and 3.5 million tonnes, respectively. This was the driving factor in how world wheat stocks fell far below the average trade estimate.

As of Jan. 28, China had purchased 17.7 million tonnes of U.S. corn for shipment in 2020-21, up from 11.8 million by the time of USDA’s January report. It appears that much of China’s recent bookings were already factored in to USDA’s U.S. export forecast based on Tuesday’s small adjustment, and exports to other destinations will likely be smaller than previously thought.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Matthew Lewis)