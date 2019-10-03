USGC/Caribbean-China VLCC freight at all-time high on COSCO sanctions

VLCC freight for ships on the 270,000 mt USGC/Caribbean-China route moved up over 5% Wednesday, the highest level since S&P Global Platts began assessing the routes in March 2018 and November 2013, respectively, as tonnage continued to tighten following US sanctions on two affiliates of COSCO Shipping Co.

Freight for the VLCC 270,000 mt USGC-China route was assessed at lump sum $10 million, while freight for Caribbean-loading ships was assessed at $10.2 million, both up $500,000 day on day. The cost of carrying a 270,000 mt cargo on the routes has moved up over 26% since September 25, the day before news of the sanctions emerged.

For the USGC-China voyage, market participants looked toward a deal done by SK Energy booking the Maxim for a USGC-South Korea run at lump sum $10 million. Freight for ships discharging in South Korea is currently held at parity with freight of those unloading in Ningbo.

Tonnage availability across global VLCC markets has been limited since the sanctions went into effect as a flurry of inquiry entered the market late last week as charterers looked to replace previously booked COSCO-owned ships, shipping sources said. Freight rates have continued to see support as charterers avoid ships connected to the Chinese shipowner.

Although not all COSCO ships are impacted by the sanctions, charterers are steering clear of all COSCO-affiliated ships to protect themselves against any potential risk, sources have said. The total COSCO fleet consists of 5%-5.5% of the total global VLCC fleet of 767-787 ships.

Occidental Petroleum was rumored out in the market looking for a VLCC to make a USGC-East run in first decade November, however, nothing was confirmed during the Platts Market on Close assessment process Wednesday.

Freight for VLCCs in key global markets have seen multi-year highs as a part of a five-day rally since the sanctions news emerged on September 26.

Freight for the active 270,000 mt Persian Gulf-China route reached a three-year high on Tuesday at w87.5, or $16.47/mt, only to move higher Wednesday to w93, or $17.50/mt.

The forward freight agreement market reflected the bullish sentiment shown in the spot market Wednesday. For the VLCC 270,000 mt USGC-China route, the October contract last traded Wednesday at $36.8519/mt, or a lump-sum equivalent of $9.95 million, up from the morning when it first traded at $35.3704/mt, or $9.55 million.

