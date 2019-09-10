USPA and TITR commit to increase cargo flows within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

The relevant Memorandum was signed on September 10th, 2019 by the representatives of the State Enterprise “Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority” (USPA) and the International Association “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” (TITR). The implementation of the Memorandum is aimed at attracting cargoes passing through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine to European countries to Ukrainian ports using ferry services in ports of the Black and Caspian seas.

In his statement on the Memorandum, Mr. Raivis Veckagans, Head of USPA, said: “The acceleration of container traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route through the sea ports of Ukraine should be the most promising direction of our cooperation. USPA has been recording a double increase in container traffic in our ports for several years in row. The world leading container lines are represented in Ukraine and we intend to continue making the most of the transit potential of our ports and Ukrainian railways to develop in this direction. In this context, the beginning of fruitful cooperation between USPA and TITR is a very timely step”.

The initial stage of the joint activities include analyzing cargo flows and exploring opportunities to increase imports, exports and transit of shipment along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (also known as the Middle Corridor) through Ukrainian sea ports. In particular, the parties are going to coordinate efforts to launch a regular feeder connection between the ports of Georgia and Ukraine.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) is a transport corridor linking China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Turkey, Romania and Europe using ferry services in ports of the Black and Caspian seas.

Source: USPA