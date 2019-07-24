UTLC ERA maintains positive dynamics for traffic volumes

Container traffic volumes on China – Europe – China routes serviced by the Joint stock company “United Transport and Logistics Company – Eurasian Rail Alliance” (UTLC ERA) have increased to 135,189 TEU during the first 6 months of 2019, up by 34% on a year-to-year (YTY) basis. For the same time period the traffic volume from Europe to China amounted to 56,921 TEU with 78,268 TEU for return China – Europe trips. Growth YTY compared with the same period of 2018 was 45% and 27%, respectively.

“During the first six months the overall positive trends of container traffic volumes prevail, although the dynamics of the transit growth rate are no longer the same as last year. However, UTLC ERA is still the leader in terms of both growth rates and absolute figures,” – commented UTLC ERA President Alexey Grom. – “I would especially like to mention the record-breaking speed of our trains along the infrastructure of the 1,520 mm rail gauge. At the end of the first six months of this year it was consistently about 1,100 km/day, which made it possible to reduce the transit time of containerized cargo delivery via our basic route from Dostyk to Brest up to 5 days, and in some weeks even up to 4.8 days, which is the minimum figure over the entire history of company operations. The speed variable and such factors as safety and reliability of railway transit provide the competitive edge of our services, making it possible to attract new customers in the first six months of 2019. These customers are both from the high-priced premium car segment and from less expensive, but more large-scale segments of consumer goods and food industries.”

UTLC ERA demonstrates a stable increase in shipping volumes, as compared to 2018. The range of goods covered by UTLC ERA services include vehicles and vehicle component parts, domestic appliances and consumer electronics, furniture and clothing, foodstuffs and pharmaceutical goods.

Source: UTLC