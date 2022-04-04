Uzbekistan plans to buy up to 600,000 t of grain for state stockpile

Uzbekistan plans to buy up to 600,000 tonnes of grain from Kazakhstan, its main supplier, and elsewhere to boost state stockpiles and ensure domestic food security as global food prices spike, the government said in a notice on Monday.

The Central Asian republic buys 90% of its grain imports from neighbouring Kazakhstan.

Uzbekistan plans to buy 100,000 tonnes of wheat, including flour, from Kazakhstan in April-July, according to the notice in a document published on the government’s website.

The document also said that Uzbekistan would import an additional 500,000 tonnes of grains subject to the situation in the domestic and global food markets.

Grain prices globally have risen sharply following the conflict in Ukraine as both Russia and Ukraine are big grain exporters.

Uzbekistan has close ties with Russia and its economy relies heavily on exports to Russia as well as remittances from Uzbeks working in Russia.

Uzbekistan’s wheat crop is expected to rise by 1 million tonnes this year to 7.7 million tonnes, its agriculture ministry said in mid-March.

The country increased grain imports by 39% to 276,700 tonnes in January-March, according to the RIA news agency. It imported 2.8 million tonnes of grain in 2021, RIA added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Susan Fenton)