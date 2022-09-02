V.Group appointments Jabine van der Meijs to its board as non-executive director

GLOBAL ship management company V.Group has appointed Jabine van der Meijs to its board as non-executive director. Her appointment will take effect from 1 September 2022.

Van der Meijs brings significant commercial, financial and governance experience having held a number of senior roles and non-executive directorships in the energy, transportation and logistics industries.

After 25 years with Shell, van der Meijs spent four years as executive vice president and chief financial offier at Royal Schiphol Group.

Graham Westgarth, chairman of V.Group, said:

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Jabine. The experience and knowledge she has gleaned over many years will be of great benefit to V.Group. I am sure she will add value both as a non executive director and in her future role as audit committee chair.

“As a company, we have set a solid strategy for growth and are well on the way to achieving key milestones. The addition of Jabine to the board of directors will assist in accelerating the delivery of our strategy and the associated results.”

Commenting on her appointment, van der Meijs said:

“This is a particularly exciting time to be joining V.Group, not least because the company is pursuing an ambitious strategy for growth that is based on developing relationships with customers that consistently deliver added value. I like this ethos and look forward to playing my part in helping ensure the company delivers.”

V.Group has a global presence with over 60 offices in locations accross the world and access to an international network of over 44,000 seafarers across all sectors.

Source: V.Group