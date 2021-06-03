V.Group becomes a Silver Sponsor of LISW21

V.Group, one of the world’s leading ship management and marine support services companies, has demonstrated its commitment to London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21) by becoming a Silver Sponsor.

LISW21 will take place from September 13 to 17 in a blended format, expertly combining in-person events with a strong online presence to create a seamless integration of real and virtual attendance and thereby enabling a far wider international audience to take part.

Commenting on V.Group’s support for LISW21, Bjoern Sprotte, CEO Ship Management at V.Ships, said: “London International Shipping Week is one of the global shipping industry’s leading events, bringing together leaders from all areas of shipping and maritime to form meaningful partnerships for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a sponsor of the week and look forward to rubbing shoulders with friends, colleagues and peers travelling to London or joining us online from around the world.”

Sean Moloney, Director of Shipping Innovation, owners and managers of LISW, said V.Group’s sponsorship highlighted a general desire among people working in maritime and shipping to reconnect either face-to-face or virtually at leading events following global travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“LISW21 will be an opportunity for the global shipping industry to meet and network in person after so many months and we are delighted to welcome V.Group onboard as part of the LISW21 family,” he said.

“As a valued sponsor, V.Group is able to set up its own online or face-to-face events during the week. LISW21 has teamed up with Swapcard to produce an industry leading LISW21 portal to widen the appeal of the week to an even larger international audience.”

LISW21 is on track to host some 200 events and activities as well as holding its influential Headline Conference, which this year will take place at the London headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation on the banks of the River Thames.

Source: London International Shipping Week