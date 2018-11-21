V.Group launches next phase of on board safety initiative

V.Group and Lloyd’s Register have agreed to continue their partnership to drive port state control (PSC) performance improvements on board V.Ships managed vessels.

The launch of a second phase study to improve port state control performance follows a successful fifteen month sampling exercise between Lloyd’s Register and V.Ships.

During the sampling exercise, which took place in 2017 and 2018, Lloyd’s Register auditors gathered information as to the type and the cause of the most common PSC deficiencies, and to provide information for V.Ships to help improve the performance of its fleet.

Port state control is the inspection of foreign ships in national ports to verify that the condition of the ship and its equipment complies with the requirements of international conventions and that the ship is manned and operated in compliance with these rules.

Signing the new agreement, Mike Bradshaw, Global Head of HSEQ, said: “This initiative has been successful in reducing PSC findings across our fleet and therefore has improved safety on board our vessels.

“Continuing into phase II will assure our duty of care for our seafarers, and support greater consistency. To achieve great things together we need to be consistent. It’s important for safety, quality and environmental compliance, and it’s important because it’s about delivering on promises – to our customers and colleagues.”

Scott Kennedy, Lloyd’s Register UKI Marine Operations Manager, added: “Lloyd’s Register is committed in continuing this initiative to provide V. Ships with the data to allow them to drive its performance of safety and quality on board its fleet to the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Phase II of the study will be worldwide and cover non-tank vessels managed by V.Ships. Lloyd’s Register auditors will focus on those areas highlighted in phase I as having the highest risk of initiating a deficiency during a PSC inspection, together with an enhanced attention on safety of navigation and environmental compliance.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Lloyd’s Register and their experience and knowledge of our management systems has been fundamental in developing this campaign. Phase II will align with other key projects where V.Ships and Lloyd’s Register are working together, most notably our 2019 Safety Culture project”, added Mike.

Lloyd’s Register is a leading international provider of classification, compliance and consultancy services to the marine and offshore industries, helping our clients design, construct and operate their assets to the highest levels of safety and performance.

Source: V. Group