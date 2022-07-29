V.Group welcomes three new LNG Dual Fuel VLCCs

Global Ship Management Company V.Group has won the contract to manage three lng dual fuel vlccs for long term partner international seaways, inc. (NYSE:INSW).

V.Group will be providing full technical management of the three LNG dual-fuel new build vessels that are currently under construction in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and will be joining V.Group’s fleet management in Q1 2023.

René Kofod-Olsen, Chief Executive Officer at V.Group said:

“International Seaways’ trust in V.Group recognizes the considerable investments we have made in our LNG capabilities and leadership, and we are grateful for their confidence. This success combined with our work with LNG and LNG dual-fueled vessels in France mean we are well poised to support the growth of the global LNG fleet; a strategic priority for V.Group. We see LNG as the primary transition fuel to meet shipping’s decarbonization goals.”

In addition to their emission reducing natural gas-powered engines, the ships also feature optimized hull forms and propellers, wake improvement ducts and rudder bulbs to further improve vessel efficiency. Upon delivery, the three vessels will be employed on long term time charters to Shell.

William Nugent, Senior Vice President at International Seaways said:

“At International Seaways, we are strongly committed to both advocating for and implementing leading ESG practices. LNG provides a solid window of opportunity for the shipping industry to decarbonise and we see the future of INSW working more in the LNG segment.

V.Group has demonstrated their deep technical expertise and an ESG focus that is aligned with our own, and we are confident that they will meet the high standards expected by our customer.”

Recently, V.Group reinforced its commitment to decarbonisation of the shipping industry by launching a dedicated ‘Sustainability & Decarbonization’ department and entering a strategic partnership with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

Source: V. Group