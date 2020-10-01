Vafias Group Announces Additional Newbuild Deliveries

Despite the covid pandemic and its devastating effects on world trade, sentiment and on shipping the Vafias Group announces delivery of its 29th and 30th newbuilding from Japanese yards!

The ECO TEXIANA eco type pressurized 5000 cbm delivered from Murakami shipyard in Japan and has been added to the Stealthgas fleet, she is NK class and flies the Marshall Islands flag.

The ECO ALICE eco type pressurized 7500 cbm delivered from Kokuyo shipyard in japan and has also been added to the Stealthgas fleet, she is BV class and flies the Liberian flag.

The group has one more newbuild on order in Japan of 11,000 cbm pressurized type and prototype ice class which is expected to deliver in q1 2021!

The above newbuilds solidify stealthgas’s leading position in LPG transportation worldwide and lowers further its average age, in addition excluding 6 newbuilds delivered to the group from south Korea all other 50 ships of Stealthgas are all built in japan showing the commitment of the group to that country and a testament of Japanese craftsmanship and unrivalled quality in high specification complicated ship designs!

Source: Vafias Group