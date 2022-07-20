Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Vale Indonesia Q2 nickel matte output falls 16.5% y/y -statement

Vale Indonesia Q2 nickel matte output falls 16.5% y/y -statement

in Commodity News 20/07/2022

Nickel miner Vale Indonesia INCO.JK reported 12,567 tonnes of nickel matte output for the April-June period, down 16.5% from the same period last year which was at 15,048 tonnes, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The second quarter output brought Vale’s January-June nickel matte production to 26,394 tonnes, lower compared to last year’s 30,246 tonnes, due to a rebuilding project of one of its furnaces.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software