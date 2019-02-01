Vale may resume Guaiba port terminal iron ore activities

Vale’s Guaiba Island terminal can resume operations after an interdiction order was canceled by Mangaratiba city government after the miner presented the necessary environmental licenses, Vale said.

“[Vale] has received a favorable decision that warranties the re-establishment of its activities at the Guaiba Island Terminal,” it said. Vale said it was fined Real 20 million ($5.4 million).

The port terminal had its activities suspended on Thursday after Vale failed to present port operation and water usage permits, according to the city environment secretary.

Guaiba terminal receives up to 40 million mt of iron ore per year by railroad. The ore is taken for export through Vale’s Sepetiba port, its main port terminal in Rio de Janeiro state.

Data from industry group Sinferbase showed Vale shipped 2.96 million mt of ore from Guaiba terminal from January-November.

Source: Platts