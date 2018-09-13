Vale Oman receives 1000th ore carrier

MV Daranee Naree, marked as the 1000th ship arrived at Vale’s Deep-Water jetty in the Sohar Port And Freezone since the start of Vale’s operation.

The company has recorded a total shipment of more than 135 million metric tonnes throughput since 2010 starting from receiving the iron ore shipments to commence its pelletizing operations in 2011.

The jetty is meant to be used as one of Vale’s distribution centres outside Brazil where blending of different qualities of iron ore is taking place and then shipped to the international markets as well as to serve the pelletizing plant which is producing 9 million tonnes of iron ore pellets per annum.

“Equipped with a deep-water jetty capable of handling the largest bulk carriers ever constructed, Sohar Port And Freezone experienced exceptionally strong growth in the dry bulk cargo. Vale in Oman employs advanced technologies including an innovative environmental management system. Today, we are proud to see how our port operations are economically contributing to the country,” said Jamil Sebe, Vale’s CEO in Oman.

Vale’s port operations have generated numerous business opportunities including; marine services, shipping agencies and stevedoring services, bunker fuel, lube oil and consumable store supply replenishment.

All those services are currently contracted with the local suppliers including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in an effort to develop the local supply chain and support the tertiary industries in Oman.

He said, “The Port of Sohar strategic location outside of the Strait of Hormuz with the advantage of deep-water sea has put Oman on the world map of the steel industry while solidifying its frontier market status and competitiveness in the global economy.”

“Being one of very few ports around the world equipped to receive massive Valemax ships, Sohar Port And Freezone has achieved global maritime prominence and allowed us to establish a worldwide production and logistics system that enhances our capability to generate customised solutions for clients,” he added.

Commenting on the importance of this milestone, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port said, “The berthing of the 1000th vessel call at the Vale Terminal showcases the increase in number of vessel calls we have had since 2010. This milestone demonstrates the overall performance at the Port, including the excellent teamwork and coordination between the company, tenant terminal and shipping lines.”

Jamal Aziz, CEO of Sohar Freezone, DCEO Sohar Port said, “Our first vessel call at the Vale Terminal was MV Ore Moatize in November 10, 2010 and we are proud to see how far we have come since then. Together with Vale, which boasts of environmentally friendly operations, we envision to see further success and progress with more vessel calls by the end of the year.”

Over the last 8 years, Vale in Oman has exported more than 65 million metric tonnes of iron ore and pellets to its network of clients in the Middle East, North Africa and India with high quality and just in time services while contributing to support the Oman’s Economic Diversification Plan.

