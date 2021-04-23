Vale quashes export ban at Rio de Janeiro state iron ore port

Miner Vale said late April 22 that it received authorization from a state body to continue full operation of a major export port serving its southeastern Brazil iron ore mines, following a legal tussle.

“Vale informs that it received, on this Thursday afternoon, April 22nd, from the State Environmental Institute (“INEA”), the competent body of the State of Rio de Janeiro for licensing this type of enterprise, authorization for the maintenance of all its port activities at Terminal Ilha Guaiba (“TIG”),” the miner said in a statement.

The municipal government of Mangaratiba in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state had earlier in the day prohibited shipping by Vale from its Guaiba Island Terminal (TIG) iron ore export terminal, the municipality and the mining company both said April 22.

The municipality had claimed Vale was operating the 40 million mt/year terminal without a valid license, for which it would be fined more than Real 1 million ($182,000). This is the third time in less than two years that operations at the terminal have had to be stopped due to irregularities, Mangaratiba municipality said on its website.

In its own statement, Vale claimed it had the required licenses for regular operation of the terminal, issued by competent authorities, and that it would accordingly take all appropriate measures to ensure the maintenance of its activities at TIG.

TIG in the first quarter made average daily shipments of around 60,000 mt of iron ore, Vale said. Unloading and handling activities have continued at TIG, it said.

Prices for iron ore 62% Fe fines delivered to China rose to 10-year highs of $187.75/mt earlier this week partly due to lower than expected Q1 production from both Vale and Rio Tinto.

Last week, the city of Itaguai, also in Rio de Janeiro state, fined steelmaker CSN and its mining subsidiary for allegedly dumping industrial waste created during the production of iron ore indirectly into the ocean without adequate monitoring.

Moreover, the city said CSN operated with an environmental license that expired nine years ago.

CSN said it filed a precautionary measure on April 17 that guaranteed the continuity of port operations at its Tecar terminal, which has the capacity to export 45 million mt/year of iron ore and also receives coking coal for its steelmaking operations.

Source: Platts