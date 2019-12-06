Vale readies for steel raw materials revolution, embraces metallics

Vale is to encourage its steelmaking customers to use more hot briquetted iron and “green” pig iron — the so-called “metallics” — as raw materials to help reduce their carbon footprints, amid growing concern environmental pressures will impact seaborne markets, the Brazilian miner’s executive directors told analysts on Wednesday.

“In five years the seaborne market will start to contract and in ten years it will be very contested,” Vale CFO Luciano Siani said at the Vale Day London event. “We are beefing up our technological market and resources to be ready for what will happen next.”

Vale is looking to supply HBI, direct reduced iron and pig iron to its customers, the executives said.

HBI — an easily-transportable form of direct reduced iron — and pig iron can be used as alternatives to iron ore in the blast-furnace steelmaking process. They are high-iron content products, which allow integrated steelmakers to reduce their use of metallurgical coal in the steelmaking production process, thus reducing their carbon emissions.

“HBI and green pig iron could be an alternative for clients to achieve CO2 reduction goals,” said Vale executive director for ferrous minerals, Marcello Spinelli. For Vale, “this could be an opportunity to explore new markets and regions, to lever Vale’s competitive advantage.”

In recent years Vale acquired a Brazil-based low-emissions pig iron technology company, Tecnored, which uses biomass to produce pig iron without using a traditional blast furnace. This is currently producing at a demonstration plant in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state and Vale hopes that production from this plant can be expanded, the executives said.

Steelmakers are suffering growing pressure to reduce emissions and having a range of iron ore-based products may help them, according to the executives. Using 50% biomass as fuel in the Tecnored pig iron production process can halve Co2 emissions compared to traditional pig iron production routes and using 100% biomass can allow zero emissions in the pig iron production process, according to Vale’s presentation.

“Europe is suffering more problems with emissions now – metallics can be a solution,” Spinelli said. Vale wants to use metallics as a way to “lock in the way we sell iron ore. We don’t want to be a big investor in this: it’s a solution that we can be part of, not the main investor in.”

Within five years major changes may be seen in Europe in terms of steelmaking raw materials, the Vale executive indicated, although “it will take more time to develop this market in China”.

At the Vale Day event in New York Monday, Spinelli said that as part of the changes foreseen, there is a long-term trend to use more scrap in steelmaking. However “we don’t see good quality scrap in China,” he said, stressing that because of this Vale “doesn’t see a short term transformation” towards a significantly higher use of scrap-based electric arc furnaces in the Asian giant.

However, in Europe and the US a faster rate of change is seen from use of blast-furnaces (using coal and iron ore) towards use of EAFs, he said.

EAFs typically use steel scrap as their main raw material, but are also increasingly using HBI and pig iron.

