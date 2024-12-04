Vale says iron ore price will depend on China’s recovery, sees positive signs

Iron ore pricing next year will largely depend on the recovery of China’s economy, the chief executive of mining company Vale, Gustavo Pimenta, said on Tuesday, adding there are positive signs regarding that recovery.

Pimenta told reporters in his first press conference since taking over as CEO in October that $90 per metric ton is the breakeven price for most of the iron ore industry, and prices have moved higher to around $106 per ton recently.

He said Vale is looking at opportunities to expand iron ore production in Brazil and that it could have a strategic investor for its base metals unit.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Chris Reese)