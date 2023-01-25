Valenciaport awards a new solar plant with a surface area of 27,700 m2

The Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has approved this morning the award of the construction and maintenance of the solar energy plant to be located on the roof of the vehicle silo of Valencia Terminal Europa in the East dock of the Port of Valencia to the joint venture made up of Lantania S.A.U and Tecmo Instalaciones, Obras y Servicios S.A.

The awarding of the contract, which, being more than 12 million euros, must be approved by the Board of Directors of the APV, amounts to 16,060,707.27 euros including VAT, with a period for the execution of the works of 19 months and 36 months for maintenance.

The solar station will be located on a surface area of 27,700 m2 – equivalent to almost five football fields – on the roof of the terminal operated by the company Grimaldi. The infrastructure will have 10,773 photovoltaic modules installed on a metallic structure inclined at four degrees and facing south. Four transformers will be installed in two transformation centres with two units of 1,250 kilovolt-amperes (kVA) each and another two of 1,600 kVA. This installation will generate around 9,000 MWh/year, which represents approximately 11% of the Port of Valencia’s electrical energy consumption.

This project is financed by the Next Generation funds of the European Union and the Spanish Government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

This is the second photovoltaic installation awarded by the APV in the Valencian precinct. The first of these was the one being developed in the Príncipe Felipe dock by the PAVASAL-PAVENER joint venture. This solar park will generate 2,353 MWh/year, equivalent to 3% of the electrical energy. With these two plants, the Port of Valencia will obtain 14% of its electricity consumption.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia