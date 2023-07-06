Valenciaport becomes a benchmark in decarbonisation for Germany

Joan Calabuig, president of the Port Authority of Valencia has inaugurated this morning the conference ‘Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies in the Port Industry’. The event, organised by the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain in collaboration with the València Port Authority (PAV), aims to explain to German companies and institutions the different initiatives implemented within the framework of the Valenciaport Decarbonisation Plan to make the Valencian docks 100% green.

This day and the German-Spanish trade mission, which will be held today and tomorrow in the iconic Clock Building, will address the various environmental initiatives being developed by Valenciaport such as: the complete electrification project of the facilities, the commitment to the railway and the H2PORTS project and its ongoing pilots with various applications of hydrogen.

Among other topics, it was explained how the PAV plans to completely avoid emissions caused by its activity by using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, biomass, biogas, wave and tidal energy and hydrogen. The pilot project being carried out in the Port of Valencia with a 4×4 truck tractor unit powered by green hydrogen to move containers within its terminals was also presented. Also imminent arrival of a hydrogen ReachStacker (container stacker) which Hyster is developing and which will start testing in a few days at the MSC terminal. And the hydrogen generator of the Port of Valencia which was installed in January on the Xità quay.

A hydrogen supply station that will supply this clean energy to the two prototypes of port machinery – together with a mobile hydrogen plant. “One more milestone in Valenciaport’s roadmap to reach zero emissions targets by 2030. A historic event for the entire port community of Valencia and the world port system”, explained Calabuig.

Germany is interested in Valenciaport’s energy plans

The German Chamber of Commerce together with the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) have worked on this project in the framework of the “German Energy Solutions” Initiative, which aims to promote new technologies for the promotion of a more sustainable energy port industry.

Its aim is to publicise innovative technologies for the port industry, to meet new suppliers and, above all, to promote dialogue, collaboration and the exchange of experiences, techniques and ideas between German and Spanish companies.

In this sense, the programme has combined presentations by German and Spanish experts and the participation of seven German companies: EAS Batteries GmbH, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies GmbH, Industrial Solar GmbH, Kawasaki Gas Turbine Europe GmbH, Orcan Energy AG, Sinnpower GmbH, WKN GmbH. The legal framework, state and regional funding programmes, the current market situation and prospects, examples of existing plants and future projects in Spain and Germany were the main topics discussed.

Apart from the presentations of the German companies, the Head of Hydrogen Projects at the Port of Hamburg, as well as technical directors from the Port of Valencia and the Fraunhofer Institute also took part.

Source: Valenciaport