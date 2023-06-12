Valenciaport consolidates its leadership in Southern Europe with the entry of CMA CGM in the capital CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal

Valenciaport would see its leadership as the main European container port in the Mediterranean reinforced with the entry of the French company CMA CGM in the CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal located in the Muelle Príncipe Felipe of the Port of Valencia. Thus, according to information on the Splash247 portal or in the specialised media Diario del Puerto, the French company CMA CGM has closed an agreement to acquire 49% of Cosco Shipping Ports (CSP) Valencia from TPIH Iberia.

For Valenciaport, this operation is excellent news which confirms and consolidates the commitment of the major shipping companies to Valencia. In fact, CMA CGM is the third largest container shipping company in the world and the second most important for the activity of the Port of Valencia.

The European company is aligned with the values and the sustainability and decarbonisation strategy promoted by the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV). In fact, it has the largest container ships powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), carbon footprint measurement, and a strong commitment to intermodality with the railway.

With the arrival of the Marseille-based company, the third largest shipping company in the world, the Port of Valencia will consolidate its position as a world reference hub where the four major cargo and unloading companies operate. This operation will reinforce the Port of Valencia’s leadership in Southern Europe.

With this operation, the four major shipping companies of the world (MSC, Maersk, Cosco and CMA CGM), would have real commitments acquired with the Port of Valencia, reinforcing the influence of the port area to attract investments and business projects to the Valencian Community. It would also mean strengthening the import/export activity of its area of influence.

A strategic terminal

The CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal has 2.3 km of berthing line, 145 hectares of yard, its ferro-port terminal with direct connections to the dry ports of Madrid, Zaragoza and Bilbao, as well as an automatic gate system for the flow of local cargo. These characteristics make it the main container gateway for the Iberian Peninsula, in addition to the natural port of Madrid. Its hinterland of influence covers a radius of 350 km where 55% of the Spanish GDP is generated.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia