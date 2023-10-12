Valenciaport: reefer connectivity and global connections at the service of refrigerated transport

Valenciaport took advantage of the Cool Logistics Global held in Genoa between 10 and 12 October to present to international shippers and operators the capabilities of Valenciaport’s infrastructures to handle frozen, refrigerated and refrigerated traffic with the capacity and agility demanded by the sector. Powerful and agile infrastructures and global connectivity such as that of Valenciaport make the Valencian terminals the ally that cold import-export companies need.

The Port Authority of València (PAV) was presented in Genoa – by Cristina Rodríguez, Commercial and Business Development Manager – providing specific data that show the importance of cold and refrigerated transport: 3 million tonnes (fruit and vegetable products such as fruit, citrus fruits, vegetables, tubers, meat and fish products) managed during the 2022 financial year and 3,250 reefer connections in its terminals. 250 reefer connections at its terminals: CSP Iberian (Cosco) has 1,500 connections, APM (Maersk) has 750 and MSC Terminal another 1,000.

Infrastructures provided by the terminal companies, to which must be added the warehouse of the Americold Valencia company – which has 16,000 square metres destined exclusively for the logistics of refrigerated products – , the 17,000 square metre Border Control Post (PCF) which, through the Guarantee Mark, guarantees that any container taken to these facilities must be checked in less than 45 minutes and the Border Control Post of the Port of Sagunto; all of them facilities with growing demands.

In addition to detailing the potential of the infrastructures to deal with this type of traffic, Cristina Rodríguez also explained the importance of the “hub” function that Valenciaport provides for reefer product companies, thanks to the hundred or so regular services with the five continents for perishable traffic, which enables access to many more markets, cost reduction and competitive improvement for these companies.

