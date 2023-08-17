Valenciaport renews the image of its website

Valenciaport launches a new digital image on the web. The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has renewed its website www.valenciaport.com to visually reflect the evolution and development of the institution while implementing changes in the structure of the page to meet the needs of the entire port community. These changes represent a real digital transformation that has been implemented with the aim of centralising information and adapting it to all digital consumption formats (computer, tablet and mobile).

The redesign of the website complies with current technological requirements and security standards and provides greater flexibility in the incorporation of content, facilitating the inclusion of new sections in a more agile way. In this sense, the PAV has carried out a redistribution of the contents to guarantee intuitive and accessible access.

The new functionalities of the website include the electronic headquarters with the citizens’ folder area, the Transparency and Good Governance portal and direct access to statistical information (traffic, stopovers, Foreland, among others) or environmental data and information (updated information on the records of the three environmental control booths).

With this restyling, navigation has been simplified, with a more coherent arrangement of content, making its usability more intuitive and giving more importance to projects, plans and transversal actions in terms of the environment and transparency, in line with Valenciaport’s strategic plan.

The renovation of the website is inspired by the principles of usability, functionality and simplicity. It improves the visual appearance, design and accessibility of content, and represents an important step in the process of digital transformation that Valenciaport is carrying out.

Source: Valencia port