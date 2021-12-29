Valenciaport strengthens relations with Mexico, one of the Port of Valencia’s main trading partners

The Cuauhtémoc Sailing School Ship of the Mexican Navy will remain these days docked at the Port of Valencia, a visit that is part of the good relations between the Valencian precinct and its Mexican counterparts. The Aztec country is one of Valenciaport’s main trading partners. In fact, in the first eleven months of the year, container traffic with Mexican ports has grown by 18% and goods by 19.5%, making it one of the most dynamic markets in 2021.

Néstor Martínez, Deputy Director General and Assistant Director, welcomed the members of the Cuauhtémoc Sailing School Vessel on behalf of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) and invited them to visit the exhibition “Quino. Mafalda and much more” which is currently on display in the Clock Building of the Port of Valencia, an exhibition which pays tribute to the Argentinean creator Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón, Quino, and his universal work. This recognition is also being celebrated in Mexico City with an exhibition on Mafalda.

Also present at the event were Cristina Rodríguez, Head of Commercial and Clients of the PAV, and Miguel Garín, Director of International Development of the Valenciaport Foundation. Cristina Rodríguez explained the important commercial relations between the Port of Valencia and the Mexican port authorities. In fact, Valenciaport maintains 30 regular lines with the main ports of the Aztec country such as Veracruz, Altamira, Manzanillo, Mazatlán and Ensenada. Rodríguez pointed out that so far this year, freight traffic with Mexico has reached 1,227,258 tonnes, 19.5% more than in the same period in 2020, highlighting a 29.5% increase in exports from the Port of Valencia to the United Mexican States. This activity is reflected in the 131,776 TEUs (standard 20-foot containers) that have been moved from the Valencian terminals to/from Mexico, representing an increase of 18%.

For his part, Miguel Garín underlined the historical relations between the PAV and the Mexican ports, which has resulted in close collaboration in areas such as training or maritime innovation projects. In fact, Mexico is one of the countries that contributes most students to the courses and masters related to the maritime sector led by the Valenciaport Foundation, including the Masters in Port Management and Intermodal Transport that the PAV has exported to Aztec lands. The Director of International Development of the Valenciaport Foundation explained that this institution is a bridge between Valencia and Latin America, especially with Mexico, where it has been working on joint experiences for many years. Garín also highlighted the work of the PAV through the Valenciaport Foundation in the development of R&D&I projects for the port cluster, which has resulted in more than 300 initiatives that have been carried out with the collaboration of more than 60 countries.

The presentation, which took place in the Clock Building of the Port of Valencia, was also attended by Sergio Soler, head of Latin America of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE), Inmaculada García, managing director of the Business Confederation of the Valencia Region (CEV) and Ricardo Miralles, director of Economics and Analysis of the CEV. On behalf of the Sailing Vessel, the representation has been led by Luis Alberto Celis Mejía, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United States of Mexico on board the Cuauhtémoc Sailing Vessel School, Lieutenant Felipe de Jesus Azamar, Juan Mayolo Ramírez Santiago, Deputy Naval Attaché of the Embassy of Mexico in Spain, Captain and 31 cadets and officers of the ship of the Mexican Navy.

The representatives of the CEV explained the importance of the industrial activity of the Valencian Community, an exporting region – it represents 11% of the sales abroad of the Spanish economy – which has leading sectors such as ceramics, agri-food, footwear, furniture and toys. After the presentations made by the Port of Valencia, the Valenciaport Foundation and the CEV, a visit was made to the port facilities and the Training Ship of the Mexican Navy.

The Cuauhtémoc training ship of the Mexican Navy will remain in València for a few days next to the Veles i Vents building. This ship, built in the Celaya shipyard in Bilbao almost 40 years ago, is 90.5 metres long and 12 metres wide, with 3 masts, 23 sails, and a maximum draught of 5.4 metres, a jewel of the sea that is known as the “Ambassador and Knight of the Seas”.

