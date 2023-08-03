Valenciaport studies the creation of the first large-scale vertical photovoltaic park in Spain

The Port of València is testing the use of photovoltaic solar panels on the wall of the North Dock in order to check the energy viability of what would be the first large-scale vertical photovoltaic park in a port on an international level and a pioneer in Spain.

València, 2 Agust 2023.- Valenciaport is studying the creation of the first large-scale vertical photovoltaic park in Spain. The Port of València is testing the use of solar panels on a strip of wall in the North Dock in order to check the viability and efficiency of the installation on a small scale. The capacity to generate clean energy will determine the construction of a larger project which aspires to become the first large vertical photovoltaic park planned in a port on an international level.

The IT3, a unique solution developed and registered by the Valencian startup SunnerBOX, will be used for this purpose. The IT3 consists of a matrix system of photovoltaic panels arranged on a mesh laid with tie rods and tensors anchored directly on the dock. This system, apart from taking advantage of the existing infrastructure, saves structural costs, speeds up installation, facilitates maintenance and makes the project more viable.

This pilot test is being carried out in collaboration with the UPV’s Centre for Research in Project Management, Innovation and Sustainability (PRINS). It consists of 21 photovoltaic modules of 410 W each, which means an installed power of 8.6 KWp. During the test, the energy generated, and the dynamic behaviour of the structure will be measured in real time using different types of sensors. The energy generated by the different arrays in isolated configuration will be used to power the sensor system itself.

Once the two-month test period has elapsed, if the test results are optimal, the APV will seek the best means of funding to implement the installation on the dock on a larger scale.

This innovative project is the result of the work carried out in the Opentop Labs – the open innovation hub of the Valenciaport Foundation – whose objective is to promote innovation and validate the application of new technologies in the port logistics sector.

Source: Port of València