Valero prepares Memphis, Tennessee alky unit for restart -sources

in Oil & Companies News 14/08/2023

Valero Energy Corp VLO.N is preparing to restart the repaired alkylation unit at its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

The 12,000-bpd alkylation unit was shut on Aug. 3 because of a malfunction, the sources said. Valero replaced the reactor on the unit.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

Alkylation units convert refining byproducts in octane-boosting liquids added to unfinished gasoline to make premium fuel blends.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft and Chris Reese)

