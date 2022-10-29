Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Valero sees more reserve releases, expects to buy more

Valero sees more reserve releases, expects to buy more

in General Energy News 29/10/2022

Refiner Valero Energy said it expects the Biden administration to continue releasing oil from the U.S. emergency reserve through the rest of the year and said it expects to continue buying the barrels of crude.

President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to release 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) – part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software