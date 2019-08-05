Vale’s iron ore, steel exports continue to recover: report

Brazilian miner Vale has steadily increased its exports of iron ore following a mining disaster earlier in 2019, according to a Panjiva Research report.

Shipments likely rose 15.7% sequentially in June versus May, Panjiva data shows, and by 86.9% from April’s trough.

“Yet, that still represents a 25.6% year-over-year drop,” Panjiva said. “Total Brazillian exports rose 4.3% sequentially but fell 12.8% year over year. Improved iron ore production also likely helped Brazilian exports of steel, which may have risen by 9.3% year over year in 2Q after a 24.1% slump in 1Q.”

Panjiva noted that Brazil’s steel shipments to the US may have surged 61.5%, reflecting the implementation of quotas after restriction a year earlier. Steel exports globally from Brazil associated with Vale rose 27.9% year over year in 2Q while ArcelorMittal’s may have fallen 6.3%.

Source: Platts