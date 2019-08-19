Vale’s supply woe drives up DCE again

Supply concerns over Vale’s mining plant had pushed iron ore future upward on Friday, as the DCE posted a slight gain to end the week.

During the day trading session, the most active iron ore contract for January delivery closed at RMB 626.50 a tonne, up 0.08%, after trading a day-high of RMB 633.50 a tonne and a low of RMB 612 a tonne.

Rebar futures also finished on positive note at RMB 3,715 a tonne on Friday, up 0.41% on-day.

Closure of Vale’s Viga plant

Troubles continued for the embattled Vale, which was closed its Viga concentration plant temporarily due to a permit problem. The sudden suspension costed the Brazilian miner around 330,000 tonnes of iron ore output per month.

According to Vale, the latest closure has no relation to the safety of the tailings dam which the miner sustained a fatal dam rupture incident in January, which took some 90 million tonnes of iron ore offline. Later, the miner restarted Brucutu mine that brought back around 30 million tonnes of year capacity.

Trade tension easing and China’s stimulus package?

The uptick in paper market may reflect market sentiment at the easing of the US and China trade disputes, after Trump suggested a personal meeting with Xi.

The meeting if ever held, might sort out the escalating trade war between the US and China and even work out a solution for the political crisis in Hong Kong.

In the meantime, some Chinese steelmakers were bullish about the market as they anticipated the Beijing government to roll out more stimulus packages during the second half of the year.

Source: FIS