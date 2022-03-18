Vallada presents the commercial potential of the Valpark logistics park to Valenciaport

This week, Vallada town council presented the commercial potential of the Valpark logistics park to the Valencia Port Authority (PAV). The meeting was attended by the regional secretary for Economic Model, María José Mira, the CEO of the company Parques Económicos y Empresariales, Vicente García Nebot, the mayoress of Vallada, María José Tortosa and the director of the technology startup Gobernanza Industrial, coordinator of the Valpark resilience plan, who explained the project to the president of the PAV, Aurelio Martínez, the general director, Francesc Sánchez, the deputy president of the PAV, Manuel Guerra and the deputy director, Néstor Martínez.With a total size of 1,300,000 square metres and a strategic location with direct accessibility to the major road and rail infrastructures of the Mediterranean Corridor, Valpark is a logistics project that enjoys immediate availability to generate large finalist land after the completion of its development, which is already 35 percent completed.

The aim of the meeting was to share the main technical and commercial studies of the Valpark resilience plan, which have been drawn up to enable the relaunch of the Vallada logistics park within the forecasts established by the Next Generation Fund and the Valencian Recovery Strategy. The Valpark resilience plan is the instrument that integrates with a global perspective all the technical studies that align the relaunch of Valpark with the Next Generation Fund, also designing a comprehensive governance proposal to enable the relaunch of the project, paralysed for more than a decade and mired in deep bureaucratic and financial difficulties.

The Mayoress of Vallada, who is also President of the Mancomunitat de la Costera, stressed the institutional support of all the mayors of the region to implement a reindustrialisation plan that would facilitate the revitalisation of all the productive areas of a region with a strong industrial tradition.

Source: Valencia Port Authority