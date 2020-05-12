Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan

Valmet has signed a contract with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Shimonoseki Shipyard to deliver hybrid scrubber systems and water treatment units to two ferries. Each vessel will be equipped with two identical Valmet Marine Scrubber towers for each main engine and a water treatment unit as well as Valmet’s marine automation system.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The vessels will be delivered from Mitsubishi Shimonoseki shipyard to Meimon Taiyo Ferry Co., Ltd. in 2022, with Valmet’s equipment deliveries scheduled between the last quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.

“With the global IMO 2020 regulations for sulfuric oxide emission in place, the marine scrubber business is booming around the world. Valmet has a strong position in the scrubber market on both newbuilds and retrofits. This is our first delivery to the Japanese market, and we are very pleased that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Meimon Taiyo have trusted us to supply our innovative scrubber system,” says Timo Lamminen, Product Sales Manager, Marine Scrubber sales, Pulp and Energy business line, Asia-Pacific, Valmet.

“Valmet is one of the world’s leading suppliers of marine emission control systems. As a one proof of this, we have been the first supplier to introduce the hybrid scrubber system to the market. We are continuously developing innovative products and solutions. These Meimon Taiyo ferries will be equipped with Valmet’s water treatment units offering vessel owner the lowest operating expenses and the easiest use in the market,” says Anssi Mäkelä, Senior Manager, Marine Scrubber Systems, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Technical details about Valmet’s delivery

The delivery includes Valmet Marine Scrubber hybrid systems which can be operated both in closed and open loop mode. Both vessels will be equipped with two identical scrubber towers for each main engine and Valmet Ultra Filter CR water treatment unit. The scrubber solution includes Valmet’s automation system, Valmet DNA, to optimize the energy and emission efficiency.

Information about the customer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Shimonoseki shipyard

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing. The group delivers solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems. The Shimonoseki Shipyard is located on the Kanmon Strait in Japan. The plant manufactures luxury ferries, RORO boats, special-purpose vessels such as cable layers and ocean research vessels, and aluminum-alloy high-speed boats.

Source: Valmet