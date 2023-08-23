Value chain GHG emission reductions

Supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our value chain is a key component of our climate change strategy, targets and goals.

We seek to address Scope 3 emissions (GHG emissions in our value chain) by focusing on how we invest, partner and influence to support GHG emission reductions in our value chain.

We have medium-term goals and a long-term goal and targets to support the reduction of Scope 3 GHG emissions and GHG emissions intensity in our value chain. View our targets and goals here.

Our latest disclosures and performance data

Our most recent climate-related disclosures and performance data can be found in our Annual Report 2023, Operating and Financial Review 6.12 – Climate change and the BHP ESG Standards and Databook 2023.

We also publish our methodology for calculating GHG emissions and progress against our GHG emission reduction targets and goals in our Scopes 1, 2 and 3 GHG Emissions Calculation Methodology.

Steelmaking

BHP is supporting the industry and our customers to develop solutions to reduce GHG emission intensity from steelmaking through a mix of research, customer partnerships, and industry advocacy.

Our collaboration partnerships in the steel sector (described in the following table) reflect the multiple paths being explored to reach and our initial steps towards a potential ‘green end state’. This is the label we give to the stage in our steel decarbonisation framework where widespread ‘near zero emission steel’ production could be achievable (as per the ResponsibleSteel International Standard 2.0 Performance Level 4 threshold).

Shipping

We are one of the largest dry bulk charterers in the world and aim to use our chartering size and scale to increase the speed of the shipping industry’s progress towards decarbonisation. We seek to influence the supply chain and broader market by creating demand for lower and zero GHG emission fuels and energy efficient technologies in shipping.

Vessel propulsion is still primarily powered by the combustion of fuel oil. The long distances travelled, need for suitable port infrastructure, long life of vessels, safety concerns and nascent alternative fuel options contribute to making this a hard-to-abate sector. As a large shipping customer we play a number of important roles including to: