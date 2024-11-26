Value Group welcomes €2 million investment from Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam to accelerate CO₂ Hub

Rotterdam-based sustainability innovator Value Group (Value Maritime and Value Carbon) announces that it has secured Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam (‘ETF-R’) as an investor. The fund’s investment will drive the further development of the Value Hub for CO₂ offloading and processing in Rotterdam. The technology captures CO₂, stores it, and allows it to be effectively reused or stored elsewhere. In the Port of Rotterdam, the maritime industry benefits from emissions reduction enabled by the technology.

Carbon care

Value Maritime, part of the Value Group, is the innovative developer and installer of one of the first commercially viable hybrid CO2 capture and exhaust gas cleaning systems, known as Filtree. This system not only captures and stores CO₂ but also cleans sulphur, ultra-fine particulate matter, and CO2 from ships’ exhaust emissions as well as oil residue and particulate matter from the vessels’ washing water. As a result, the Filtree System supports compliance with current and future environmental regulations.

The key to the Filtree System is its integrated carbon capture feature which allows ships to store the CO2 they collect onboard in dedicated fixed tanks or non-fixed battery containers. These onboard storage facilities can then be sustainably offloaded in port for reuse or further storage, managed by Value Maritime’s sister company, Value Carbon.

Value Group Co-Founder and Director Maarten Lodewijks says, “With InnovationQuarter as a new shareholder, Value Group gains a strong strategic partner to accelerate the development of our Value Hub in Rotterdam for CO₂ offloading and processing. This partnership not only strengthens the realisation of this Value Hub as a blueprint for future Value Hubs but also drives the ongoing expansion and innovation of our patented Carbon Capture technology.”

Accelerating CO₂ handling

With ETF-R’s €2 million investment and further active support from InnovationQuarter, Value Group aims to accelerate the development of its Value Hub in Rotterdam. The Value Hub will manage the CO₂ offloading from ships and ensure efficient, sustainable processing.

Meanwhile, a pilot programme in Westland greenhouses demonstrates the technology’s practical application. Captured CO₂ is released during the day to enhance photosynthesis and plant growth, showcasing a sustainable solution for agriculture.

InnovationQuarter/ ETF-R Senior Investment Manager Reinaud Struycken says, “We are very happy to be able to invest in a sustainable company that supports the reduction of CO₂ emissions in Rotterdam and beyond. Their innovative ‘catch & release’ technology perfectly aligns with our vision for a cleaner and more sustainable Rotterdam. They serve as a prime example of how carbon capture and storage technology can benefit this and other sectors. ETF-R is looking forward to helping Value Group grow.”

Value Group

The Value Group unites two innovative sister companies—Value Maritime and Value Carbon—working together to drive decarbonisation across shipping and industry.

Since 2017, Value Maritime has been at the forefront of maritime sustainability, helping dozens of shipowners and operators boost competitiveness through significant emissions reductions and cost savings. Its cutting-edge technology is designed to reduce the environmental footprint of shipping, contributing to a more sustainable future for the entire maritime industry. The goal is to help transform the way the sector operates, combining cleaner solutions with tangible financial benefits.

Meanwhile, Value Carbon focuses on land-based carbon management, addressing the entire carbon value chain. From carbon capture and handling to innovative reuse strategies, it aims to create efficient systems for storage and “catch and release” initiatives, all with a focus on generating both environmental and financial dividends.

Together, the mission is clear: to help our clients achieve valuable emission reductions through sustainable, innovative technologies, backed by a team that is committed to making a real impact.

Rotterdam Energy Transition Fund

The ‘Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam’ is a €100 million investment fund of the City of Rotterdam. The fund finances innovative companies and large sustainable projects that can contribute to Rotterdam’s energy transition and circular economy. With the fund, the city aims to reduce CO₂ emissions, improve air quality and reduce the use of raw materials. InnovationQuarter acts as fund manager for the Rotterdam Energy Transition Fund.

InnovationQuarter

InnovationQuarter is the regional economic development agency for South Holland. InnovationQuarter manages funds worth more than €300 million. We finance disruptive startups and scale-ups that contribute to a cleaner, smarter, and healthier world. High risk, but also high impact.

Source: Value Group