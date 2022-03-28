Value Maritime & Carbon Collectors Explore Carbon Capture Onboard MGO-Fuelled Tugs

Value Maritime, the emission-reducing tech entrepreneurs, and Carbon Collectors, specialists in collecting, transporting and storing CO2 safely, will together perform a conceptual design study for a new fleet of tugs to be built by Carbon Collectors.

Value Maritime will work together with Carbon Collectors to investigate the feasibility of capturing carbon onboard their new MGO-fuelled tug vessels, using VM’s unique technology to ultimately ensure that Carbon Collectors’ fleet is CO2 neutral from the start.

Jointly, the two teams will investigate and determine:

The required installed power of the diesel generators.

The estimated CAPEX / OPEX.

The best discharge options for the captured CO2.

The optimal solution for unloading and underground storage.

Christiaan Nijst, Director and Co-Founder – Value Maritime “This is a first for us. We’ve conducted many studies in relation to larger sea-going vessels but now Carbon Collectors are affording us the opportunity to apply our carbon capture expertise to tugs, extending the reach of our sustainable shipping solutions. We’re excited to see how these vessels will perform with our leading technology.”

Pulling Ahead With Carbon Capture

Once the design is proven, Carbon Collectors aim to use Value Maritime’s carbon capture module to the fullest extent. They are currently designing a custom fleet of power-efficient tugs with the construction of the first vessels scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2024. Once operational by 2026, their MGO fuelled tugs could be effectively capturing all of their CO2 emissions onboard.

Both parties will not only review the carbon capture abilities of the vessels but jointly look into the optimal solution for safely unloading and permanently storing the CO2 underground.

Haije Stigter, Technical Director – Carbon Collectors “As a company aiming to speed up the reduction of CO2 emissions, we also want to make sure that our own fleet contributes by becoming carbon-neutral as fast as possible. For years to come, carbon-neutral fuels will not be available in amounts that are large enough to fulfill demands, so carbon capture and storage seems the only feasible option in the short and medium term. We are excited to be able to help VM further develop their innovative technology in this field.”

A Clean Circular Solution

Value Maritime developed “Filtree”, a unique system that cleans both air and water from all ship types and includes an integrated carbon capture feature making today’s fleet (newbuild or retrofit) not only sustainable today but future-proof for tomorrow.

The CO₂ capture feature removes and stores carbon from the vessel’s exhaust gases and uses it to charge a CO₂ battery which can be offloaded and re-used to facilitate the growth of crops, used to enrich future fuels or it can be safely stored until needed – a truly clean circular solution.

Source: Value Maritime