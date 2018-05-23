Van Oord marks 150th anniversary with christening of SRI vessel Bravenes

The latest addition to the Van Oord fleet was unveiled Monday 21 May at the Wilhelminakade in Rotterdam. Subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel Bravenes was christened by Ms Yvon van Oord-Barbier, the wife of CEO Pieter van Oord. The well-attended christening ceremony marked the start of a two-day event celebrating Van Oords 150th anniversary.

The Bravenes is the third vessel to join Van Oord’s SRI fleet. SRI vessels stabilise and protect subsea pipelines, cables and other structures at depths down to 1,500 metres. Van Oord invests in innovative techniques and ultra-modern equipment such as the Bravenes to maintain its leading position in this market. The Bravenes is an innovative vessel in its class because of its unique ability to install rock in three different ways. The Bravenes can install rock through a fallpipe inserted through the moonpool, through a fallpipe over the side, and through a tremie pipe over the side. Thanks to the latter method, it even can perform subsea rock installation at close proximity to offshore platforms. Combined with its ability to load and install large rocks, this makes the Bravenes ideal for the offshore wind and cable market.

‘The Bravenes is equipped with the latest innovations to improve vessel safety and efficiency, for example a fully automatic fallpipe loading and transport system. The Bravenes will allow Van Oord to maintain its leading position in this market.’ Maurits den Broeder, Van Oord’s Managing Director Offshore

Projects

After the christening celebrations, the Bravenes will be setting course for Norway to work on various North Sea projects. From mid-July, it will be carrying out stabilisation operations for Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline that will stretch from Russia to Germany.

Jubilee year

150 years of Marine ingenuity: that is the milestone that Van Oord is celebrating in 2018. The company has planned several events recalling its momentous past, including the Bravenes’ christening, but it will also be looking ahead throughout the jubilee year, for example in the Van Oord Innovation Challenge. In this Challenge, Van Oord is seeking start-ups active in marine engineering and offshore energy to join it in tackling the challenges of climate change. Van Oord will select ten start-ups, help them develop their concepts and provide them with professional coaching. The company will give the two winners the opportunity to pitch their ideas during an international conference in Rotterdam in November.



Christening event Bravenes, Monday 21 May 2018 from Van Oord on Vimeo.

Source: Van Oord