Vanos S.A. announced as OneOcean’s Authorised Greek Distributor

Vanos S.A has been announced as the Authorised Greek distributor for the world-leading maritime digital navigation and compliance provider, OneOcean.

The impeccable reputation of both firms was a leading factor in shaping this business alliance, which is expected to create and service an infrastructure in the challenging Greek market.

“Vanos S.A. has almost a century of experience in ship supplies and was among the first UKHO distributors in Greece. They have a strong domestic and international presence and a loyal, well-established client base,” said Martin Taylor, OneOcean’s CEO. “With their high satisfaction rate and skilful support team, Vanos S.A is the perfect partner to reinforce and grow OneOcean’s commercial standing in this territory.”

Andy Millar, OneOcean’s Head of Sales EMEA and Regional Lead also commented: “We look forward to working with Vanos S.A, as the maritime industry moves into an ever-more digitalised realm. The OneOcean platform, with seamless shoreside integration, will provide the Greek market’s onshore and onboard teams the real-time information they need, when they need it.”

Vanos S.A., a family-owned company based in the port hub of Piraeus, will be on hand to supply OneOcean products in the area and support the firm’s digital solutions.

Vanos S.A. already distributes a wide portfolio of brands across the globe, from luxury yacht supplies and industrial products to navigation electronic, safety and security equipment.

Katerina D. Vanos, President & CEO of Vanos S.A., said: “We are very proud to embrace this initiative with OneOcean. This partnership has been stimulated by a high demand for the company’s solutions in our country, and we are delighted to be actively participating in the transition to the digitalisation of the marine industry, both on a domestic and global scale.”

OneOcean is the largest digital solutions provider in the maritime sector, bringing down barriers between onboard and shoreside teams through its increasingly interconnected maritime technology.

Source: OneOcean