VANOS S.A introduces Timilon’s nanotechnology-based applications against chemical threats

VANOS S.A. presents the FAST-ACT nanotechnology products that neutralize chemical threats and toxic substances, turning them into safer by-products, in just 90 seconds.

VANOS S.A. was appointed as “Approved & Sole Distributor and Authorized Service Provider for Fast-Act products” by Timilon Corporation, in the territories of Greece and Cyprus.

Honoring the company’s commitment to combine safety and innovation, VANOS S.A. has made a new partnership with Timilon Corporation enriching VANOS S.A.’s portfolio with FAST-ACT (First Applied Sorbent Treatment – Against Chemical Threats), a proprietary formulation of non-toxic high-performance specialty materials which immediately contain or neutralize chemical hazards safely and in a single response tool.

The broad range of utility makes FAST-ACT a valuable tool for a variety of environments including public and commercial transportation, government facilities, laboratories, production facilities, shopping and entertainment venues, police, fire, and other emergency response, healthcare facilities, any place where hazardous chemicals are a potential threat.

The FAST-ACT:

• Procured by military grade sorbent decon systems

• Developed under Department of Defense and U.S. Government and military agency contracts (DTRA, NSF, DARPA)

• Deployed to U.S. military groups, First Responders, and HAZMAT for more than a decade

Source: VANOS S.A.