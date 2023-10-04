Varamar bridges east-west gap with İstanbul opening

Varamar, a carrier of breakbulk, dry-bulk, oversized and containerized cargo, has responded to growing customer demand in the Caspian and Middle East by opening a branch in İstanbul, Türkiye.

The office, headed by newly-appointed managing director of Varamar İstanbul, Emre Öncü, follows recent branch openings in Shanghai, Houston and Athens. Öncü has extensive experience in shipping, previously holding a senior chartering role at Core Shipping in İstanbul.

September’s branch opening was a logical step for Varamar, which operates semi-liner services to and from Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa – all of which serve the Mediterranean and Black seas, as well as Türkiye.

“We see the growing potential of Türkiye, and the wider Caspian and Middle East region, and would therefore like to lay the foundation for the company’s future growth on the crossroads between east and west,” said Öncü.

“Varamar has been providing trusted shipping solutions since its formation in 2009 and our new operation in İstanbul will offer the same full package of services, including document support, port operations monitoring and engineering, as well as unrivalled cargo care and customer service.”

Varamar’s extensive experience includes the development of transport solutions for dismantled plants, factories, wind turbines, bridges, vehicles and even stadiums. The company has established its own shipping methods based on in-house competency and is also involved in tramp shipments of dry-bulk cargo and containers.

Varamar has representative offices in Europe (Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Türkiye and Ukraine); North America (Canada, the USA); Asia (China) and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

Source: Varamar