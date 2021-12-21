VARD orders BWTS for eight marine robotic vessels

VARD has contracted Norwegian Greentech to deliver the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) to eight marine robotic vessels the shipbuilding group is constructing for an undisclosed shipowner.

VARD has designed a unique multi-purpose platform that allows for onshore remote control, light crewed or uncrewed operations, and the introduction of alternative fuels such as green ammonia. The vessels will be the first of their kind and represent a giant leap forward for the maritime industry.

“VARD is committed to building marine robotics vessels that can operate with the lowest possible environmental impact. Our very compact BWTS system and associated low power consumption is therefore a good match for the vessels’ environmental profile,” says Jon Olav Kopperstad, senior sales manager at Norwegian Greentech.

The vessels are of VARD 9 60 design. Working closely with regulatory bodies, VARD has designed the vessels for an ultra-low carbon footprint and they are among the first vessels to be prepared for green ammonia and fuel cell and battery technology.

Norwegian Greentech will manufacture the ballast water treatment systems at its headquarters in Fosnavåg, Norway, and deliver them to VARD’s shipyard Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, where the eight vessels are being built. Norwegian Greentech has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“VARD has publicly stated that its energy efficiency ambitions have guided the design process of the vessels. We believe our BWTS products have the lowest power consumption in the market, and this is a key reason for why we have been chosen as supplier to this prestigious project,” adds Jon Olav Kopperstad.

Norwegian Greentech is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo, Norway.

Source: Greentech