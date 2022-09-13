VARD orders hull-integrated cooling system to newbuild stern trawler

VARD has placed a contract with Hydroniq Coolers to deliver the marine seawater cooling system to a newbuild stern trawler the shipbuilding group is designing and constructing for Norwegian fishing company Nergård Havfiske.

The new vessel, newbuild 930 from VARD, will be the third highly advanced trawler designed and built by VARD for Nergård Havfiske in under four years. Hydroniq Coolers has also supplied the marine cooling system to the two previous vessels.

Under the new contract, Aalesund-based Hydroniq Coolers will supply its Rack seawater cooling system to the stern trawler. This type of marine cooling system is integrated in the hull below the main engine room of the vessel, where it reduces temperatures in the ship’s engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater – but without taking up valuable engine room space.

The Rack system is designed to increase intervals between each clean and reduce cleaning time when cleaning is necessary. It does not require dry-docking for maintenance and cleaning as the coolers can be extracted from below the engine room, even while at sea.

“Our hull-integrated marine cooling system is a space and energy efficient solution that VARD, Nergård Havfiske and its crew are familiar with,” says Magnar Kvalheim, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

The stern trawler is of VARD 8 02 design, developed by Vard Design, and will have a length of 80.4 meters and a beam of 16.7 meters. The vessel design is a well-proven design that VARD has continuously developed to meet the latest demands for fish health management, efficiency, and environmentally friendly operations. With a high focus on quality of catch, safety of crew, and sustainable operations, the vessel has the most efficient technology to bring the catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint.

The vessel has been developed by VARD in close cooperation with the customer Nergård Havfiske, with a common objective to create an advanced trawler with all latest available technology on board.

“Our Rack seawater cooler is highly energy efficient with low maintenance requirements, thereby keeping emissions to air and operating costs as low as possible. We believe this is a good fit for the trawler’s technological and environmental profile,” adds Magnar Kvalheim.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture and assemble the marine cooling system at its headquarter outside Aalesund, Norway, and deliver it to Vard Brattvaag in Norway in 2023.

Hydroniq Coolers is owned by Norwegian investment company SMV Invest AS. The company’s name “Hydroniq” refers to regulation of temperature through utilisation of liquids.

Source: VARD