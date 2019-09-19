VARD Secures Advanced Stern Trawler Contract With Luntos

VARD is pleased to announce an agreement to provide a state-of-the-art stern trawler to Russian deepwater fishing company Luntos Co. Ltd. The vessel, a VARD 8 02 design, will feature a range of innovations to ensure optimal productivity, sustainability and operational efficiency, delivering high performance in the most demanding environmental conditions.

The new vessel, with a length of 80.4 meters and a beam of 16.7 meters, has been specially tailored for Luntos, based on the proven VARD 8 02 design. Luntos operates out of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Far Eastern Russian Economic Fishing Zones and Bering Sea.

Scheduled for delivery in Q2 2021, the trawler’s design combines a safe, comfortable, and modern working and living environment for crewmembers, and a high focus on quality of the pelagic catch handling, keeping the fish in healthy condition until processing and storing to maintain premium fish quality products. Key features include efficient deck equipment, an advance fish factory, two separate cargo holds for palletized, refrigerated and frozen fish, with a freezing capacity of 170 tons per 24 hours.

Working in partnership with Luntos, VARD has focused on incorporating the latest, most efficient technology to ensure the catch can be brought ashore with the minimal environmental footprint. The vessel hull has been designed for optimal efficiency during both trawling and transit, and an environmentally friendly propulsion and power solution optimizes energy consumption for all operational needs.

The newbuilding project makes use of VARD’s network of specialized international facilities. Vard Design in Ålesund has developed the VARD 8 02 design, while the build itself will take place at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

A range of leading firms within the fishing industry are operating fishing vessels developed and built by VARD.

Source: VARD