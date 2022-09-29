VARD taps Hydroniq Coolers for Germany-bound trawler

The shipbuilding group VARD has contracted Hydroniq Coolers to deliver the marine seawater cooling system to a newbuild stern trawler it is building for Deutsche Fischfang-Union GmbH & Co. KG in Germany.

Aalesund-based Hydroniq Coolers’ scope of work is to assemble and supply its Rack seawater cooling system to the stern trawler. This type of marine cooling system is integrated in the hull below the main engine room of the vessel. Here it reduces temperatures in the ship’s engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater, but without taking up valuable engine room space.

“The hull-integrated solution is favoured by many shipowners and their crew because of the obvious space benefit it represents. Additionally, it is easy for the vessel crew to extract and clean the cooling system while at sea, by draining and flushing, thereby helping to maximise its efficiency and operational lifecycle,” says Magnar Kvalheim, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture and assemble the marine cooling system at its headquarter outside Aalesund, Norway, and deliver it to Vard Brattvaag in Norway in 2023.

The stern trawler, newbuild 931, is of the VARD 8 03 trawler design and designed by Vard Design. The vessel is developed to meet the latest demands for fish health management, efficiency, and environmentally friendly operations. With a high focus on quality of catch, safety of crew, and sustainable operations, the vessel has the most efficient technology to bring the catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint.

“The trawler has been developed with sustainability at its core. Choosing an energy-efficient marine cooling system is part of the total package. We are proud that VARD once again has chosen us as supplier,” adds Magnar Kvalheim.

The newbuild trawler will have a length of 84 meters and a beam of 16.7 meters. Accommodation is arranged for 34 people on board. Delivery of the vessel is planned for 2024.

Deutsche Fischfang-Union (DFFU), based in Cuxhaven, Germany, is one of the oldest remaining long distance fishing shipping companies in Germany. Since 1995, DFFU has been part of the Icelandic Samherji/Alda Group. DFFU owns two fishing vessels and specializes in long distance fishing. The company’s fishing grounds are located in the waters of Spitsbergen and the Norwegian coast as well as Greenland.

Hydroniq Coolers is owned by Norwegian investment company SMV Invest AS. The company’s name “Hydroniq” refers to regulation of temperature through utilisation of liquids.

Source: Hydroniq Coolers