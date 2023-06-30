VCM Global Asset Management invests in Cargo Produce to accelerate growth in global supply chain software solution platform

An affiliate of VCM Global Asset Management (“VCM GAM”), is committing up to USD 4.5 million in investments to accelerate fast-growing Cargo Produce, a unique global supply chain software solution platform for importers and exporters. With Cargo Produce users can track, manage and automate all processes from purchasing orders to documentation, booking confirmations, estimated time delivery versus actual delivery and much more, in just a single and secure hub.

Cargo Produce’s platform currently orchestrates 170,000 TEUs annually for its existing customers and aims to surpass 220,000 TEUs by the end of this year. These impressive results demonstrate the platform’s efficiency and value in transforming supply chain management for businesses worldwide. The company, which supports exporters and importers moving cargo across more than 100 countries, also plans to use the proceeds to expand operations in the Latin American market as part of its broader goal in a global USD10 trillion market. “We created Cargo Produce to solve age-old supply chain problems in a new way that meets our clients’ needs, reducing costs, saving time and automating processes and this is why we are growing fast/double digits,” says co-founder Miguel Jubal, a logistics engineer with nearly two decades of experience with exporters and importers.

By more efficiently managing the supply chain, Cargo Produce’s platform assists its clients in decreasing time spent tracking containers by an average of 85%, reducing documentation errors and cutting response times by up to 90%, and lowering email volumes by 70%. For VCM GAM, the investment targets a key secular trend related to global supply chain awareness solutions implementation towards the USD4 trillion+ global import/export market.

“The international logistics market is a massive industry, offering substantial growth potential for innovative solution providers like Cargo Produce. We are excited to be able to invest in this fast-growing company that has already a unique position in the market,” says Santiago Tello, Managing Director at VCM GAM, who will also be joining the board of directors of Cargo Produce. The investment from VCM GAM’s affiliate will provide Cargo Produce with resources to scale its operations, expand its customer base, and further enhance its technology offerings. With this capital injection, Cargo Produce is poised to cement its position as the number one platform for the international supply chain.

Source: Cargo Produce