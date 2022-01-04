Vedanta declares production figures for Q3 FY22

Vedanta said that the cast metal aluminium production rose 16% to 579,000 tonnes in Q3 FY22 as compared with 497,000 tonnes produced in Q3 FY21.

The Lanjigarh refinery produced 472,000 tonnes of alumina in Q3 FY22, which is higher by 16% than last year.

The total production at Zinc-International for the third quarter of FY22 was 52,000 tonnes, 11% lower compared to Q3 FY21.

There was no production in Goa due to the continuation of the suspension of mining pursuant to Supreme Court judgment directing mining operations of all companies in the state to stop with effect from March 16, 2018.

“We continue to engage with the government for resumption of mining operations,” the company said in a statement.

At Karnataka, production of saleable ore in Q3 FY22 stood at 1.2 million tonnes, lower by 14% as compared to Q3 FY21, due to the impact on operations because of heavy rainfall in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Pig iron production stood at 2,02,000 tonnes during the third quarter of the current fiscal, higher by 39% as compared to Q3 FY21.

Total power sales were 3,450 million units, higher by 68% as compared to Q3 FY21.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources player, with a significant presence in zinc, oil and gas, copper, aluminium, iron ore, and power. VDL generates 90% of its consolidated EBITDA from aluminium, zinc and oil and gas business.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta reported attributable net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in Q2 September 2021, steeply higher than Rs 824 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 44% to Rs 30,048 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 5.26% to currently trade at Rs 335 on the BSE.

Source: Capital Markets